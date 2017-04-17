Injured Tevez visits Disneyland, angering fans

The world's highest-paid footballer, Carlos Tevez, has come under fire from Shanghai Shenhua fans after being spotted at Disneyland the same day he missed an important match due to injury.

The Argentine striker, who reportedly makes 38 million euros (S$56.4m) a year, was photographed at Shanghai Disneyland on Saturday - while his team were playing a Chinese Super League game. Shanghai beat Changchun Yatai 3-2 in that match.

"We pay him tens of millions so that he can have a guided tour of Shanghai," one disgruntled Internet user wrote on football site Hupu.

Tevez, nursing a muscle injury, had gone to Disneyland in a "private capacity" so there was no reason for him to be sanctioned, a Shanghai Shenhua spokesman said.