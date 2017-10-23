Inter end Napoli's perfect record
Inter Milan ended Napoli's winning streak in Serie A with a 0-0 draw after a hard-fought top-of-the-table clash in Naples yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Both teams had their goalkeepers to thank for the point with Inter's Samir Handanovic and Napoli's Pepe Reina pulling off some fine saves.
Napoli still lead the table on 25 points, two more than Inter. Juventus and Lazio - joint third on 19 points - can reduce the gap when they take on Udinese and Cagliari respectively this morning. - WIRE SERVICES