Inter go top of Serie A courtesy of Perisic hat-trick

Ivan Perisic fired unbeaten Inter Milan to the top of Serie A on Sunday with a hat-trick in a 5-0 win over Chievo.

The Croat opened the San Siro goal blitz after 23 minutes and added two more in the second half, while Inter captain Mauro Icardi made it 16 for the season seven minutes before the break and defender Milan Skriniar found the net on the hour mark.

Luciano Spalletti's Inter are now the league's only unbeaten team after 15 games, after Napoli lost 1-0 at home to Juventus on Friday.

Inter are top of Italy's top flight for the first time since January last year, one point ahead of Napoli and two above Juventus, who are chasing their seventh straight league title and host Inter this Sunday morning (Singapore time).