Inter jeered at San Siro as winless run continues

SERIE A INTER MILAN CROTONE 1 1

Inter Milan were jeered off the pitch at the San Siro after extending their winless run to eight games in Serie A with a 1-1 draw against minnows Crotone on Sunday morning (Singapore time).

Brazilian Eder headed in for the hosts after 23 minutes only for Andrea Barberis to level 15 minutes into the second half to leave Inter without a win in two months.



Inter captain Mauro Icardi was out injured but watched from the stands, with new signing Rafinha coming on late in place of Antonio Candreva who was substituted along with Marcelo Brozovic after being whistled by the crowd, with the banner “Wake up .. let’s get back to winning” unfurled in the stands.



Crotone’s Marcello Trotta tested the Inter defence in the 77th minute, breaking clear only for his sliding effort to fly just wide of the post.



Perisic missed two late chances to seal the three points as Inter suffered their fourth consecutive draw at home.



Spalletti’s side remain fourth – 12 points behind league leaders Napoli – with Lazio in third, having a chance to pull four points ahead of Inter when they host Genoa on Tuesday morning (Singapore time).



“It’s clear that we’re in a little difficulty, we’re below par in more or less every area and haven’t won for a long time,” said Spalletti after a 10th game without a win in all competitions.



“Once something goes wrong, we lose confidence and seem to have a weak character. We return to having the fears of what was in the past.”

Crotone coach Walter Zenga was in tears at the final whistle at his former club.



“To see the team play like this, with this character in a stadium like the San Siro against a side like Inter was wonderful,” said former goalkeeper Zenga, who played over 400 games for Inter.



“It’s never easy for me to come here and it feels as if my life goes flashing through my mind, all the history here. It’s tough.



“We pushed hard and ran a few risks. I am happy with the performance, as I think if we play like this consistently, we will get the results.”

Crotone are now three points above the relegation zone following a 1-1 draw against Cagliari and 3-0 win over Verona in the previous two weeks. – AFP