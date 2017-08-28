Inter, Juve extend perfect starts

Inter Milan and Juventus both came from behind to maintain their 100 per cent starts to the Serie A season.

Juve fought back from two goals down against Genoa to win 4-2 away, with Paulo Dybala netting a hat-trick and Juan Cuadrado scoring one yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Inter won 3-1 at Roma, who opened the scoring through Edin Dzeko in the 14th minute.