Inter leave it late to beat Chievo
Ivan Perisic and Eder hit late goals as Inter Milan stuttered to a precious 3-1 comeback win at home to Chievo yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Despite Sergio Pellissier beating Samir Handanovic in the Inter goal with a 34th- minute opener, Inter hauled themselves back into the match when Mauro Icardi got on the end of Antonio Candreva's curling cross to chip a volley past the outstretched hand of Stefano Sorrentino on 69 minutes.
Perisic then gave the hosts the lead four minutes from time and late substitute Eder added a third in the third minute of added time.
Inter's fifth consecutive win moved them up one place to fifth, nine points behind Juventus who played Fiorentina this morning.
In another match, Blerim Dzemaili scored the winner for Bologna in a 1-0 win over Crotone that sent the Serie A strugglers bottom of the pile. - AFP