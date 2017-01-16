Inter leave it late to beat Chievo

Ivan Perisic and Eder hit late goals as Inter Milan stuttered to a precious 3-1 comeback win at home to Chievo yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Despite Sergio Pellissier beating Samir Handanovic in the Inter goal with a 34th- minute opener, Inter hauled themselves back into the match when Mauro Icardi got on the end of Antonio Candreva's curling cross to chip a volley past the outstretched hand of Stefano Sorrentino on 69 minutes.

Perisic then gave the hosts the lead four minutes from time and late substitute Eder added a third in the third minute of added time.

Inter's fifth consecutive win moved them up one place to fifth, nine points behind Juventus who played Fiorentina this morning.