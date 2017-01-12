Inter loan Jovetic to Sevilla

Former Manchester City forward Stevan Jovetic has joined La Liga high-flyers Sevilla on a six-month loan deal from Inter Milan, the two clubs confirmed yesterday.

Montenegrin Jovetic, who spent two seasons in the Premier League, has fallen out of favour at Inter and flew to Spain yesterday morning hoping to revive his career.

The deal includes an option for Sevilla to purchase Jovetic outright at the end of the season, with Spanish media reporting the required fee is 14 million euros (S$21.3m).

"I accepted to come because it is a big club, they are playing in the Champions League, they have a great coach and they are fighting at the top of La Liga," said Jovetic.