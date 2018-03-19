Inter Milan captain Icardi ends goal drought in style
Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi ended his two-month goal drought in style by scoring four times to help them wallop Sampdoria 5-0 in an Italian Serie A away match yesterday.
Icardi's haul included a 14-minute first-half hat-trick as he took his tally for the season to 22 and gave Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli a timely reminder of his scoring prowess.
Ivan Perisic opened the scoring with a looping header in the 26th minute before Icardi, playing against his former club, did the rest.
Meanwhile, Juventus' march towards a seventh consecutive Serie A championship stalled yesterday morning (Singapore time) after a goalless draw at struggling Spal kept the suspense alive in Italy.
Second-placed Napoli can move to within two points of the leaders with nine games remaining if they beat Genoa at home this morning.
- AFP, REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now