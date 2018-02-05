Inter Milan jeered at San Siro
Inter Milan were jeered off the pitch at the San Siro after extending their winless run to eight games with a 1-1 draw against minnows Crotone yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Brazilian Eder headed in for the hosts after 23 minutes only for Andrea Barberis to level 15 minutes into the second half to leave Inter without a win in two months.
Inter remain fourth in Serie A after their fourth consecutive draw at home. - AFP
