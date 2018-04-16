Inter Milan miss chance to go third in Serie A

Inter Milan were held to a goalless draw at Atalanta yesterday morning (Singapore time), missing the chance to move third and back into the Champions League places ahead of AS Roma and Lazio.

Juventus and Napoli are on course for the first two Champions League places with three teams fighting for the two remaining with Inter, Roma and Lazio now all on 60 points. Inter have now gone three matches without a win and remain fifth, with Lazio and Roma squaring off in the Roma Derby at the Stadio Olimpico this morning. - AFP

OTHER RESULTS

AC Milan 0 Napoli 0, Bologna 2 Verona 0, Sassuolo 2 Benevento 2