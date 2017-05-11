Inter sack Pioli after winless run

Inter Milan have sacked coach Stefano Pioli after a run of seven league games without a win, the club said in a statement on Tuesday.

It was Inter's second managerial change of another disappointing season, with the club seventh in Serie A.

Pioli was their ninth coach in seven years. Youth coach Stefano Vecchi will take charge of the remaining games of the campaign.

Former Lazio coach Pioli succeeded Frank de Boer in November and got off to a promising start by winning eight of his first 10 league games in charge.

That ignited a push for a return to the Champions League although those hopes were extinguished by a 2-1 defeat at home by Sampdoria at the start of last month, the first of five losses in their next six games.

Inter, who have won 18 Serie A titles, are 29 points adrift of leaders and historic rivals Juventus in the standings and have suffered a steep decline in recent seasons.