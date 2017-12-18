Football

Inter slip-up sees Napoli back on top

Dec 18, 2017 06:00 am

Inter Milan suffered their first league defeat of the season last Saturday, going down 3-1 at home to Udinese, and were knocked off the Serie A summit by Napoli who won by the same score at Torino yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Napoli lead with 42 points from 17 games, with Juventus just a point behind in second spot, after the Turin giants defeated Bologna 3-0 yesterday with goals from Miralem Pjanic, Mario Mandzukic and Blaise Matuidi.

Inter, who are third on 40 points, were stunned by a Udinese side who won through a Rodrigo de Paul penalty, a tap-in from Antonin Barak and Kevin Lasagna's opener.

Inter's Serie A top scorer Mauro Icardi had equalised for the hosts at the San Siro with his 17th strike this season.

Meanwhile, Inter's neighbours AC Milan were beaten by Hellas Verona 3-0 yesterday, handing Rossonneri coach Gennaro Gattuso his first Serie A loss since he took charge on Nov 27. - AFP

