Inter in the way of Juve's perfect week

After seeing off Napoli last Friday and securing a last-16 spot in the Champions League on Tuesday, Juventus can make it a perfect week by denting Serie A leaders Inter Milan's title credentials tomorrow.

Massimiliano Allegri's defending champions pipped Napoli 1-0 at the San Paolo, thanks to a goal from former Napoli striker Gonzalo Higuain.

Tomorrow, they face hated rivals Inter, who are unbeaten and flying under new coach Luciano Spalletti.

Inter, who have not won the league title since Jose Mourinho led them to the Treble in 2010, hammered Chievo 5-0 last Sunday to take over the top spot from Napoli.

Rejuvenated under Spalletti following a disastrous season last time out that saw them finish seventh and go through three coaches, Inter are eyeing a return to the apex of Italian football to end Juventus' run of sixth consecutive titles.

"At Napoli, Juve showed that they can be unpredictable and full of quality," said Spalletti after beating Chievo.

"They are very strong at home, but I can't imagine a better opportunity to see who's more ready for it."

Napoli will be ready to retake top spot when they take on Fiorentina and give themselves a title boost after being dumped out of the Champions League following their 2-1 defeat at Feyenoord on Wednesday.

Spalletti came to Inter fresh from leading Roma to second place and a club-record points haul last season.

BREATHED NEW LIFE

He has breathed new life into the chaotic Nerrazzuri since arriving in Milan, taking them to 39 points after winning 12 and drawing three of their 15 Serie A fixtures.

He has done it by getting the best out of largely the same players that failed last year. Chief among them are striker Mauro Icardi and winger Ivan Perisic, who are in red-hot form.