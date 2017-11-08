Ireland to miss injured trio
Ireland will be without defender Richard Keogh, midfielder James McCarthy and forward Sean Maguire for their World Cup play-off first leg against Denmark on Sunday morning (Singapore time).
Derby County's Keogh has a groin problem while Everton's McCarthy and Preston's Maguire are suffering with hamstring strains.
However, Ireland boss Martin O'Neill is hoping Burnley midfielder Jeff Hendrick will be fit for the first leg in Copenhagen after he suffered a glute injury against Southampton last Saturday. - REUTERS