Isak shines in Dortmund romp

Swedish teenager Alexander Isak shone for holders Borussia Dortmund yesterday morning (Singapore time) in their 5-0 German Cup second-round romp at third-division Magdeburg.

Isak laid on a goal for Gonzalo Castro in the 42nd minute, then showed ice-cool finishing by slotting home on 47 minutes.

The floodgates opened in the final 16 minutes as Ukraine winger Andriy Yarmolenko converted a penalty after a handball as Magdeburg's defence tired.