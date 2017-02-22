Isco ready to quit Real for City

Spain international Isco will look to leave Real Madrid in the summer after growing tired of a lack of first-team opportunities with the European champions, Spanish media reported yesterday.

Spanish sports daily Marca reported that the midfielder, who cast doubt on his future at the club last Saturday, is unhappy with his role in the team this season.

Isco has started 11 of 21 games in La Liga and only one in the Champions League.

Marca reported the 24-year-old was also unhappy with Real Madrid's offer of an improved salary in negotiations to renew his contract intimating that he wants to move to the Premier League, with Manchester City his No. 1 choice.