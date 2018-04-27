It should have been 5-2: Bayern defender Suele

Bayern Munich attacker Thomas Mueller (right) says his team were not clinical enough against Sergio Ramos' Real Madrid.

Frustrated Bayern Munich players claimed they should have beaten Real Madrid comprehensively, despite suffering a 2-1 Champions League semi-final first-leg loss to the reigning champions at the Allianz Arena yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Bundesliga champions had 17 shots to Real's seven, created 10 chances more than the La Liga side and bossed the ball with 60 per cent of possession and a pass accuracy of 86 per cent, compared to Los Blancos' 81 per cent.

Jupp Heynckes' side even got off to a good start against his former team, with fullback Joshua Kimmich opening the scoring in the 27th minute with a rasping shot from the right when Keylor Navas was expecting a cross.

But, as with the last two occasions Bayern scored first in a Champions League match and lost, Real hit back with a low drive from Marcelo two minutes before half-time before Marco Asensio punished Rafinha's poor pass with a 56th-minute winner.

It was Real's sixth straight win over the Bundesliga side, their joint-longest run over any Champions League team.

Expectedly, it left Bayern's players frustrated.

Centre back Niklas Suele, who replaced the injured Jerome Boateng in the 34th minute, said: "Nobody could have moaned if we won this match 5-2.

"I think I never saw Real Madrid this weak in a match in Munich."

His teammate Kimmich went one step further, adding: "I'd go with 7-2. I think you've seen the game too.

"We have two or three more chances in the first half, and in the second half Franck Ribery had a few more. I cannot list all the chances, but there were six to seven good ones...

"We were completely naive and reckless with our chances."

On-loan Los Blancos playmaker James Rodriguez, meanwhile, called the loss a freak result, telling Spanish newspaper Marca, "We leave this match very annoyed".

He added: "This is a freak game, we played very well yet have been on the wrong side of the result."

While Rodriguez was upset, attacker Thomas Mueller admitted that the number of chances Bayern created left him with a wry smile.

NOT CLINICAL ENOUGH

He said: "That was a very good game of ours, for a long time. But we were not clinical enough...

"So we let Real be alive and even helped them to score their second goal. At half-time I had to smile to myself because we had so many chances."

So how did Los Blancos see through a match Die Roten seemed convinced they should have won easily?

Former Champions League winner Rio Ferdinand told BT Sport that the Spanish side have a blend of game-changing individuals and a sense of "ruggedness" while his former Manchester United teammate Roy Keane told ITV Sport: "They know how to win matches and have that big-match experience... They just have quality all over the pitch."

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin, however, suggested that is nothing special about Real, aside from Cristiano Ronaldo.

He told the BBC: "There is nothing spectacularly special out there apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, maybe Marcelo, and the rest of them are very good players playing quite well.

"I really can't tell you how they do it. They survive with a bit of luck."

Los Blancos midfielder Casemiro, however, insists his team deserve more credit and luck had little to do with the win.

He told Spanish radio station Cadena COPE: "We played a great match and we deserve a lot of credit, I don't think we had any luck...

"Asensio and Lucas Vazquez were particularly impressive."

Real coach Zinedine Zidane also praised the Spanish pair, noting that Asensio was the difference-maker.

The 22-year-old, however, admitted that his team must play better in the second leg next week.

He told Marca: "We know we must play better at the Bernabeu...

"We are all aware of how strong Bayern are and how they can dominate the game for long periods, but we had to take advantage of our opportunities."