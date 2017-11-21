Italian FA chief quits after fiasco

Italian FA (FIGC) chief Carlo Tavecchio resigned yesterday, leaving the country without a federation president, national coach and presidents of the top-two divisions - Serie A and Serie B.

The 74-year-old handed in his resignation during a crisis meeting of the FIGC in Rome, after four-time champions Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

Tavecchio will step down after the next elections, which is about three months away. He said that he is leaving because he has failed, reported football-italia.net.

He said: "I apologise to all Italians. Now's the time for Italian football to embark on a new era and not just the usual round of armchairs. Political ambitions and profiteering prevented us from confronting the reasons for this outcome, and I've taken note of the change in attitude from some of you."

Former FIGC president Giancarlo Abete, a member of the federal council, said that Tavecchio found it hard to continue after a loss of support.

He said: "Tavecchio took note of a change of scenario and the fact that some elements that in the past had supported him had some difficulties renewing this confidence."