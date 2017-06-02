Italy crush San Marino 8-0
AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula starred with a hat-trick, as a second-string Italy crushed San Marino 8-0 in a friendly at Empoli's Castellani Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time).
Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura used this game to gauge potential recruits for the 2022 World Cup.
Goalkeeper Simone Scuffet, Atalanta defender Andrea Conti, Sassuolo forward Domenico Berardi and 19-year-old Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa were among the players who made their Italy debut against the 204th-ranked San Marino. - AFP