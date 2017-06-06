Italy to meet England in semis

Italy recovered from going a goal and a man down to beat Zambia 3-2 in extra time yesterday and set up an Under-20 World Cup semi-final against England.

Things looked bleak for the Azzurri, who had gone behind to Patson Daka's early goal, when Giuseppe Pezzella was sent off for a shove following a video review just before half-time.

But Riccardo Orsolini equalised five minutes after the restart and, even though Fashion Sakala struck in the 84th minute, Italy substitute Federico Dimarco scored from a free-kick in the 88th-minute to send the game into extra time.

Another Italian substitute, Luca Vido, headed in the decisive goal in the 110th minute.

The late strike sent last year's U-19 European finalists into a semi-final showdown with England, who downed Mexico 1-0.