Italy to name new coach in May
Italy's new national coach will be named on May 20, said Italian football federation vice-commissioner Alessandro Costacurta.
The Azzurri have been on the lookout for a replacement for Gian Piero Ventura, who was sacked after Italy's shock failure to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 1958.
Among the names being touted are Zenit St Petersburg coach Roberto Mancini, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, former Leicester coach Claudio Ranieri, now in charge of French club Nantes, and Carlo Ancelotti, who is available after being sacked by Bayern Munich. - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now