Italy secure play-off place

Oct 09, 2017 06:00 am

Italy clinched a place in the European play-off round of the World Cup qualifiers, thanks to Bosnia's 4-3 home defeat by Belgium yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The best eight runners-up from the nine groups go into the play-offs and Italy, second in Group G, are now guaranteed to be one of them.

Italy have 14 points, not including the six they won against bottom team Liechtenstein which are discarded when calculating the best runners-up.

Bosnia's defeat means that whoever finishes second in Group H will not have more points than Italy. - REUTERS

