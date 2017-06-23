Italy U-21 face tough task after shock loss

Italy's hopes of qualifying for the European U-21 Championship semi-finals are left hanging by a thread after a 3-1 loss to the Czech Republic yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Azzurrini must now beat Germany in their final Group C match on Tuesday, and hope that the Czechs do not beat Denmark.

In the other Group C match, Germany beat Denmark 3-0. Only the winners and the best runners-up from the three groups qualify for the last four.