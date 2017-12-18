Japan coach apologises after 4-1 loss to South Korea
Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic stressed that he is still the man to lead them at next year's World Cup after a 4-1 defeat by South Korea on Saturday.
The result was Japan's biggest loss on home soil against the neighbours since 1954 and meant Shin Tae Yong's side retained the East Asian Championship title.
Both sides were without their overseas-based players.
Halilhodzic apologised for the defeat, saying: "I'm sorry to end the year this way, but this match will teach us a lot of things." Japan are in Group H with Poland, Senegal and Colombia at next year's Finals in Russia. - REUTERS
