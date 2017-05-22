Jardim's Monaco future up in the air

Leonardo Jardim raised doubts about his future as Monaco coach yesterday, after saying he would hold talks with club vice-president Vadim Vasilyev this week.

The Portuguese, 42, has been linked with jobs in the English Premier League after inspiring Monaco to their first French title since 2000 and the Champions League semi-finals.

"I'll talk in the week with Vadim," Jardim said when questioned about his future on the Telefoot programme.

Vasilyev added: "We'll talk in the coming days and will offer him an extension.

"For me, our coach for next season is Leonardo and as long as he hasn't said he's leaving - he hasn't told us that - then he's our coach."

Jardim's comments came just one day after Monaco capped their French title-winning season with a record 12th consecutive victory following a 3-2 win over Rennes.

Paris Saint-Germain and Nice sealed second and third spots respectively and will play in next season's Champions League, leaving Lyon (fourth) and Marseille (fifth) to take the two Europa League places.

The final round of the French Ligue 1 games also saw Bastia join already-relegated Nancy in the second tier, while third-from-bottom Lorient will face Troyes, who finished third in the second division, in a two-legged play-off in a bid to keep their place in the top flight.

Vasilyev also said a contract extension would be offered to Colombian striker Radamel Falcao, while accepting that there would be changes in the Monaco squad.

He said: "To have players coveted by other clubs, these are good difficulties.

"Every club official would like to be in my shoes.

"The idea is to extend the contracts of most players, to keep them, even if there will obviously be some departures."

Kylian Mbappe, dubbed the new Thierry Henry, has been linked to Real Madrid and Manchester United and it would be difficult for Monaco to resist an eye-watering offer for the 18-year-old.