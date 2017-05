Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim beat Philippine side Ceres Negros 3-2 in their AFC Cup zonal semi-final first-leg match at the Larkin Stadium last night.

The second leg will be played in Bacolod on May 31, with the winners of the tie going on to face either Home United or Global FC in the Asean zone final. S.League side Home drew 2-2 with Global in Manila on Tuesday, and will host the return leg at the Jalan Besar Stadium on May 30.