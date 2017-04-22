Jesus set for second coming

Gabriel Jesus, who scored three goals in four league games before suffering a foot injury, has recovered way ahead of schedule.

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus will travel to Wembley with the squad and could feature against Arsenal in tomorrow's FA Cup semi-final, said manager Pep Guardiola.

Brazil international Jesus, who made an instant impact after joining City in January with three goals in four league games, returned to training earlier this month after suffering a foot injury against Bournemouth in February.

"He's much, much better. Today, he made part of the training with us," Guardiola said last night.

"He's coming back with his happiness and we are so happy he is back again.

"All the squad are going to travel as a group to Wembley, so he will be part of that. After that, we are going to see."

Earlier this week, Manchester Evening News had reported that the 19-year-old had given the club's medical staff some encouragement by proving he can kick comfortably with both feet as he completes his recovery ahead of schedule, following treatment from Dr Ramon Cugat at Barcelona's famed Quironsalud hospital.

However, defender John Stones is out because of a muscular problem.

A visit to Wembley has a special significance for Guardiola, who picked up two European Cups with Barcelona at the venue - one as a player and one as a manager.

He won 21 trophies in seven years while in charge of Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

"Wembley is an important part of my life," Guardiola said. "I would like to win the FA Cup to prove to my players in their heads how good they are."