Johnsen: Ibra has many more good years with United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (above) can play for many more years as he looks after himself, says Quinton Fortune.

He called time on his playing career at the age of 38, so Ronny Johnsen is hardly surprised at Zlatan Ibrahimovic's football longevity.

The Swede veteran is undoubtedly Manchester United's top performer this season, having plundered 26 goals in all competitions since his move from Paris St Germain.

It was his brace that secured a League Cup final 3-2 win over Southampton last Sunday, and former United defender Johnsen believes there's more to come from the 35-year-old.

"Age is nothing when it comes to football," said Johnsen, who won four league titles, one FA Cup and the 1999 Champions League title in his six seasons with United, on the sidelines of a DHL Express Singapore event yesterday.

"I've been following Zlatan all along, he has a very interesting career, apart from his Barcelona stint.

GOAL MACHINE

"Everywhere he goes, he scores so many goals.

"He's a big, strong, tall man with fantastic technique."

"I really hope he stays on. I played on till I was 38, but he has the potential to play for many more years," added the 47-year-old, who also played for Besiktas, Aston Villa and Newcastle. His last club were Norwegian team Valerenga.

Another former United player Quinton Fortune hailed Jose Mourinho's acumen to put his faith in Ibrahimovic even when critics doubted if the Swede can adjust to the pace and physical nature of the EPL.

"Ibrahimovic has no problems with his age," said 39-year-old Fortune.

"Mourinho doesn't believe in buying success. But he believed in Ibrahimovic and brought him in.

"It would have been nice to have him a few years back when he was still young.

"But he looks after himself, he's got a good mentality and brings a lot to the team."

The two former United players are in Singapore on a three-day visit as part of a tour organised by Man United to show the world what makes a winning team.

Yesterday, they took part in a mini-match of football with employees of DHL Express Singapore on a brand new futsal court at its Tai Seng office.

DHL is the official logistics partner of Manchester United.

Fortune is also impressed with the blossoming partnership between Ibrahimovic and Pogba.

"Pogba's scored seven goals in all competitions and is providing goals for the team, especially for Ibrahimovic," said Fortune, who played for United from 1999-2006.

Looking ahead, Fortune felt that Mourinho still has a few issues to iron out in his squad.

COME IN, COSTA?

Top of his list should be finding a replacement for midfielder Michael Carrick.

The club are considering offering the 35-year-old a contract extension, but Fortune said Mourinho needs to look for his successor.

Said Fortune: "In terms of strengthening the squad, we need the future Michael Carrick, someone who can play in many positions.

"Maybe Mourinho can consider Bayern Munich's Douglas Costa. He's a brilliant left winger.

"The more good players we have in the team, the better I suppose."