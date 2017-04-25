Jose: Ibra faces tough recovery

Jose Mourinho acknowledged Zlatan Ibrahimovic faces a difficult road to recovery given his age, but the Manchester United boss stressed he is focused on that rehabilitation rather than thoughts about whether he would ever play again.

Ibrahimovic, 35, and Marcos Rojo suffered what their club called "significant knee ligament damage" during last Thursday's Europa League win over Anderlecht at Old Trafford and therefore missed the 2-0 victory over Burnley on Sunday.

In Ibrahimovic's case, it could spell the end of his United career as his one-year deal expires this summer, while such a serious problem may also threaten his entire future in his game.

Asked whether Ibrahimovic would play again, the Portuguese replied: "Zlatan, in this phase of his career, it is really hard... I don't care about it in this moment, I just want the player to recover the best he can."