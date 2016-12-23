Jose not tempted by Chinese riches

Jose Mourinho has praised Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones (above) for helping the Red Devils keep two clean sheets in their last three games.

Wealthy Chinese clubs are unlikely to lure Jose Mourinho away from England as the Manchester United manager says he is enjoying the challenge of competing in the Premier League.

Chinese clubs have been shelling out huge sums of money on foreign players and managers, with Chelsea's Oscar reportedly set to become the latest Brazilian to head to the Chinese Super League on a £52million (S$92.9m) transfer.

"China money is attractive for everyone, but I love my football at the highest level more," Mourinho told Sky Sports.

"Too young, 53, too young, too many years of football to go to a place like China.

"I want to stay in the most difficult place to win, so I'm in the right place."

Mourinho also said he wants to stay at United beyond his three-year contract.

However, he claimed that he is unaware of a new contract in the offing for him, as has been widely reported.

He said: "They didn't! And I'm not expecting them to do that, because they gave me a three-year contract.

"They are being super supportive with me, and always gave me the feeling that three years is not the time I am going to stay here, I always had the feeling that I am going to stay for more time.

LOVING IT

"They know that I'm loving it, at every level, I'm loving my job at Manchester United and, they know that if one day they bring the contract, I will sign it.

" I don't even need my advisers, I'll sign because I am loving it."

United, who are sixth in the league, 13 points behind leaders Chelsea, host Sunderland on Monday.

After guiding his side to three consecutive league wins, he will be keen to extend the encouraging run against a team mired in the relegation zone.

Pleased with his team's two clean sheets in the last three matches, Mourinho praised the form of defenders Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones, both of whom had previously come under heavy criticism.

PLEASED

Mourinho said: "In relation to Marcos and Phil Jones, I'm really pleased with both.

"Marcos, he was a player considered by many as someone without the quality to be a Manchester United player.