Jose: There's room for improvement

Jose Mourinho is convinced Manchester United will be stronger this season, but is not getting carried away with their impressive English Premier League opener on Sunday.

United justified some of the optimism that has built up over the summer at Old Trafford by thrashing West Ham 4-0.

The performances of new signings Romelu Lukaku, who scored twice, and Nemanja Matic particularly caught the eye, but the team were still not playing entirely to Mourinho's satisfaction.

He said: "Many times last season we deserved to win and we didn't, so the fact that we won the match was the most important thing.

"The quality of our performance, based on the confidence levels, was really high, but I am not going to say the performance was perfect. We made our mistakes and have room for improvement, obviously.

"But it was a solid performance. We had good stability, good confidence levels and desire to play until the end. So good, really good.

"Now our challenge is to keep these confidence levels. We can be a better team than we were last season."

LUKAKU UNDER NO PRESSURE

Mourinho added that Lukaku can attack his first Man United season under no pressure after his brace against West Ham.

Having scored in United's Uefa Super Cup loss to Real Madrid, he has three goals in his first two official games for the club and Mourinho said it would expedite his adaptation to life at Old Trafford.

"He scored in the Super Cup, he scored today. He's playing well, he's working hard. He likes the team, the team like him," Mourinho said.

"For any striker, they can play phenomenally well but, if they don't score goals, the pressure is on them.