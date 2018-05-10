Jose ‘very positive’ Fergie will recove

Jose Mourinho says Manchester United are "very positive" that former manager Alex Ferguson will recover from the brain haemorrhage that has left him in intensive care.

Ferguson, who won 38 trophies during an unrivalled 26-year reign at Old Trafford, needed emergency surgery last weekend after a fall at his home near Manchester.

It is understood that the surgery went well, with reports suggesting the Scot has been able to talk to family and friends, although there has been no official update on his condition.

United boss Mourinho declined to answer when asked yesterday if he had been to visit Ferguson, saying he wanted to respect the family's wish for privacy.

However, he did say everyone at the club was optimistic that the United great would recover.

"We are confident," said Mourinho. "The club is positive, very positive."