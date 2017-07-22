Jose yearns for new signings

Both Manchester United's latest signings, Romelu Lukaku (centre) and Victor Lindelof (right) started in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup in Houston yesterday morning. PHOTO: REUTERS Jose Mourinho wants one more player to complete his squad. PHOTO: AFP

Both Manchester United's latest signings, Romelu Lukaku (centre) and Victor Lindelof (right) started in their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup in Houston yesterday morning. PHOTO: REUTERS Jose Mourinho wants one more player to complete his squad. PHOTO: AFP

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is desperate to add another player "as soon as possible".

His attention turned to the transfer market after his side eased to a 2-0 win over Manchester City in the International Champions Cup in Houston yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Mourinho always wanted to make four top-quality acquisitions this summer, but only Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku have arrived.

Both started in the win over City in the United States, with Lukaku opening the scoring in style after latching on to a fine pass from Paul Pogba and converting from an acute angle.

Marcus Rashford scored the other goal.

"When I look to the team and when I look to Lukaku and Lindelof, I would like my squad to be here - my whole squad," Mourinho said.

"If we manage to get one more player... I am not even crying for two but if we get one player as soon as possible (that would be great) because we can see the way Lindelof is in a team, you can see Lukaku is in a team.

"The understanding between the players - the Paul pass for Lukaku's goal, the way Lukaku holds the ball and waits for support..."

Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic and Tottenham's Eric Dier have been linked with a move to Old Trafford, while United have found Inter Milan stubborn in negotiations for winger Ivan Perisic.

Asked whether United could make that third signing before they return home, Mourinho said: "I don't know. I am not in control of that.

"The credit of Lukaku, Lindelof to be here on time is not mine, the credit is (executive vice-chairman) Ed Woodward's and his team.

"I thank him for that fantastic work to bring us two very important players for us, but we need a bit more.

"When you see the other teams in the Premier League, the way they get players and good players and important players, and you see the champions buy three fantastic, experienced players, and you see the way Man City go to the market, and Liverpool and West Ham.

"I am thinking about West Ham to play the first match of the Premier League (on Aug 13) and they get Joe Hart, Chicharito and (Marko) Arnautovic.

AMBITIONS

"West Ham? Wow, it looks like they play to win the Premier League too, so the teams are fantastic in the market and I'm waiting for a bit more."

City manager Pep Guardiola meanwhile shrugged off the loss, preferring to enthuse about the performance of a teenager - Phil Foden, a 17-year-old who has emerged from the club's youth set-up.

"I don't have words... It's a long time since I saw a performance like this - it was another level," said Guardiola, who also confirmed that defender Aleksandar Kolarov was set to join AS Roma, heightening talk that City are close to signing Monaco's Benjamin Mendy.

In the International Champions Cup, City next meet Real Madrid on Thursday morning (Singapore time) before facing Tottenham Hotspur on July 30.