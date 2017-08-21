Juve begin title defence in style

Juventus began their pursuit of a seventh successive league title with a 3-0 home win over Cagliari yesterday morning (Singapore time), after the Sardinians missed a penalty awarded with the help of a video replay.

Mario Mandzukic, Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain scored for the Turin side in the match which kicked off the Serie A season. In the other match, Napoli picked up from where they left off last term with a fine attacking display to beat promoted Verona 3-1. - REUTERS