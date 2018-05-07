Football

Juve on the brink of Serie A title

May 07, 2018 06:00 am

Napoli almost certainly handed Juventus a seventh straight Serie A title yesterday when they twice squandered the lead and were held 2-2 at home by Torino.

The draw left Napoli, the only side who can overtake Juventus, six points adrift with two games left.

As the teams are level on their head-to-head record, goal difference would decide the winners if they finished with equal points, and Juve are currently 16 goals better off than Napoli. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS:

  • Udinese 0 Inter 4
  • Juventus 3 Bologna 1
  • Lazio 1 Atalanta 1
