Juve on the brink of Serie A title

Napoli almost certainly handed Juventus a seventh straight Serie A title yesterday when they twice squandered the lead and were held 2-2 at home by Torino.

The draw left Napoli, the only side who can overtake Juventus, six points adrift with two games left.

As the teams are level on their head-to-head record, goal difference would decide the winners if they finished with equal points, and Juve are currently 16 goals better off than Napoli. - REUTERS

SELECTED RESULTS: