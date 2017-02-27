Juve edge closer to title

Mario Mandzukic inspired Juventus to a 2-0 home win over Empoli yesterday morning (Singapore time), edging the Turin giants closer to a record sixth straight Serie A title.

Juventus, claiming their 22nd win in 26 games, moved 10 points clear of closest challengers AS Roma ahead of their visit to Inter Milan this morning.

Napoli remain third but are now 12 points off the pace after a shock 2-0 home defeat by Atalanta virtually ended their hopes of challenging for a long-awaited Scudetto.

A Roma defeat at the San Siro would deliver a significant blow to their Scudetto hopes, but Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said nothing is won yet.

"Absolutely not," he said, when asked if Juve had one hand on the title.

"Roma could be seven points behind us by tomorrow, we still have a lot of games to play."

Juventus have 12 league games left. - AFP

YESTERDAY'S RESULT

Palermo 1 Sampdoria 1