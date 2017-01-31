Juve extend lead as rivals flounder

Gonzalo Higuain scored his eighth goal in his last six league games to inspire Serie A leaders Juventus to a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday while their nearest rivals floundered.

Second-placed Roma led twice before two goals in three minutes sent them to a 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria and Napoli were held 1-1 at home by lowly Palermo, who were playing their first game under Diego Lopez, their fourth coach of the season.