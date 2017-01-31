Juve extend lead as rivals flounder
Gonzalo Higuain scored his eighth goal in his last six league games to inspire Serie A leaders Juventus to a 2-0 win at Sassuolo on Sunday while their nearest rivals floundered.
Second-placed Roma led twice before two goals in three minutes sent them to a 3-2 defeat at Sampdoria and Napoli were held 1-1 at home by lowly Palermo, who were playing their first game under Diego Lopez, their fourth coach of the season.
Juventus have 51 points from 21 games, with Roma on 47 and Napoli in third on 45. The Turin side also have a game in hand. - REUTERS