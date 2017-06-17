Juve fan dies after Turin stampede

A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in Turin's San Carlo square.

The city government and the club confirmed in separate statements that the fan, 38-year-old Erika Pioletti, died on Thursday night.

An estimated 30,000 people had been watching the game between Real Madrid and Juventus on a giant screen on June 3. More than 1,500 were injured when fans suddenly panicked and surged out of the square.