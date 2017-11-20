Juve four points adrift in title race
Serie A champions Juventus lost ground in their title defence after falling 3-2 to hosts Sampdoria at the Luigi Ferraris last night.
Late goals by Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala were not enough to rescue the match for Juve after Duvan Zapata, Lucas Torreira and Gian Marco Ferrari gave Sampdoria a 3-0 lead.
Juventus are four points adrift of leaders Napoli, who also have a better goal difference. - WIRE SERVICES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now