Juve go six points clear
Serie A leaders Juventus went six points clear at the top of the table after defeating Sampdoria 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), as title rivals Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw by AC Milan.
Juventus substitute Douglas Costa set up all three goals for Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Hoewedes and Sami Khedira, as the defending Serie A champions put their bitter Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid behind them and took a big step towards a seventh successive title.
AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was making his 100th Serie A appearance at 19 years and 49 days.
He made a crucial save from Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik in their 0-0 draw at the San Siro, earning praise from Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.
AS Roma, fresh from their remarkable comeback win against Barcelona in the Champions League, hit the woodwork twice in a 0-0 draw with neighbours Lazio, who were still smarting from their Europa League exit by Salzburg. - REUTERS
