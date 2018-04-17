Juve go six points clear

Serie A leaders Juventus went six points clear at the top of the table after defeating Sampdoria 3-0 at the Allianz Stadium yesterday morning (Singapore time), as title rivals Napoli were held to a 0-0 draw by AC Milan.

Juventus substitute Douglas Costa set up all three goals for Mario Mandzukic, Benedikt Hoewedes and Sami Khedira, as the defending Serie A champions put their bitter Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid behind them and took a big step towards a seventh successive title.

AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma was making his 100th Serie A appearance at 19 years and 49 days.

He made a crucial save from Napoli substitute Arkadiusz Milik in their 0-0 draw at the San Siro, earning praise from Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri.