Juve pip Inter with late goals

Serie A leaders Juventus came from behind to beat 10-man Inter Milan 3-2 at the San Siro yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Inter led 2-1 until the last three minutes, despite having Matias Vecino sent off after just 15 minutes.

But Milan Skriniar turned the ball into his own net in the 87th minute, and Gonzalo Higuain headed in the winner two minutes later.

Maurizio Sarri's second-placed Napoli could cut the gap on Juventus to just one point when they visit Fiorentina this morning (Singapore time). - AFP

SELECTED RESULTS: AS Roma 4 Chievo 1, Bologna 1 AC Milan 2, Sampdoria 4 Cagliari 1