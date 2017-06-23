Juventus chief confirms Alves' request to leave

Dani Alves has asked to leave Juventus, the Italian champions' chief Giuseppe Marotta confirmed on Wednesday, as reports gather pace that the Brazilian is set to reunite with former coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

Alves, 34, had a spectacular impact in his only campaign in Serie A after eight trophy-laden seasons at Barcelona.

He helped the Italian giants to a league and cup double and played a crucial role in driving them to the Champions League final, where they lost 4-1 to Real Madrid.

The flamboyant Brazilian's relationship with the club began to deteriorate after the defeat in Cardiff, however, and his recent behaviour has angered supporters.