Juventus cling on to beat AC Milan

Holders Juventus struck twice in the first half hour but nearly let the game slip against 10 men in the second half as they hung on for a 2-1 win over AC Milan in their Coppa Italia quarter-final yesterday.

Juve, who had failed to beat Milan in two previous meetings this season, raced to a two-goal lead as Paulo Dybala volleyed home after 10 minutes before Miralem Pjanic curled in a free-kick in the 21st minute.