Juventus cling on to beat AC Milan

Jan 27, 2017 06:00 am

Holders Juventus struck twice in the first half hour but nearly let the game slip against 10 men in the second half as they hung on for a 2-1 win over AC Milan in their Coppa Italia quarter-final yesterday.

Juve, who had failed to beat Milan in two previous meetings this season, raced to a two-goal lead as Paulo Dybala volleyed home after 10 minutes before Miralem Pjanic curled in a free-kick in the 21st minute.

But Milan came back strongly after half-time and Carlos Bacca reduced the arrears with a brilliant volley eight minutes after the re-start. Despite having Manuel Locatelli sent off, Milan piled on the pressure but couldn't find the net again. - REUTERS

