Juventus firing on all cylinders

Gonzalo Higuain (above) has scored 19 goals in the Serie A this season, thanks to support from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic.

ROUND OF 16, 1ST LEG PORTO JUVENTUS

A potent new attacking formation that has sent Gonzalo Higuain towards another top- scorer's award faces the acid test tomorrow morning (Singapore time) when Juventus travel to Porto.

Juventus, beaten 3-1 by Barcelona in the 2015 final, are en route to a record sixth Serie A crown and remain many pundits' favourites to challenge the likes of Real Madrid for the trophy in Cardiff in May.

Massimiliano Allegri's Serie A league leaders head to Porto's Estadio do Dragao as favourites, but are aware that they also ended Roma's hopes of even qualifying for the competition in clinical fashion last summer.

"Juventus are a top side who have made it to the final of the Champions League recently, so they will be a challenge for us," Porto president Pinto da Costa was quoted as saying in Corriere dello Sport.

"But Roma were also favourites against us and, in the end, we won 3-0."

Allegri's decision to ditch his tried-and-trusted 3-5-2 for a more attack-minded 4-2-3-1 has seen Higuain, thanks to support from Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic, pull level with Roma's Edin Dzeko at the top of the Serie A charts on 19 goals so far.

But, while the Juventus front-line is firing on all cylinders, Porto have reason to be targeting a makeshift Juve defence that could be missing key components in Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini.

Both remain doubtful due to recent injury niggles, meaning either Daniele Rugani or Mehdi Benatia could partner Leonardo Bonucci in central defence.

MAXIMUM RESPECT

Allegri's switch to a flat back four means Stephan Lichtsteiner, Dani Alves, Kwadwo Asamoah and Alex Sandro - who are all adept as wingbacks in a five-man midfeld - are all available for the left and right back positions.

Last Friday, Allegri said: "Unless some strange things happen in the meantime, we will deploy a 4-2-3-1 in Portugal."

Both Rugani and Lichtsteiner were completely rested for last Friday's 4-1 win over Palermo, in which Dybala hit a brace and Higuain scored one. Mandzukic was also completely rested, suggesting he is a definite starter tomorrow morning.

Allegri's two holding midfielders are likely to be Miralem Pjanic, the side's free-kick specialist, and Germany midfielder Sami Khedira.

Italy international Claudio Marchisio, also on target against Palermo, is expected to start on the bench.

Bonucci has done his homework on the Portuguese side.

"Maybe Porto aren't among the favourites for the quarter-finals, but we will be giving them maximum respect," the Italy defender told uefa.com.

"They went through a difficult period at the start of the season, but they've come bouncing right back in impressive fashion.

"They have some great young players and they will be playing with the mentality that they have nothing to lose.