Juventus go four points clear

AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci scored on his return to Juventus but could not stop the Italian champions from going four points clear at the top of the Serie A table with a 3-1 win yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Paulo Dybala opened the scoring after eight minutes with Juan Cuadrado marking his injury comeback with the second and Sami Khedira adding a third late on.

The win gave Juventus a boost ahead of their Champions League quarter-final, first leg at home against Real Madrid on Wednesday morning (Singapore time).

Second-placed Napoli needed an own goal by Sassuolo's Rogerio 10 minutes from time to salvage a 1-1 away draw . - AFP

