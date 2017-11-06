Juventus go second after win

Defending champions Juventus came from behind to defeat bottom club Benevento 2-1 in Turin last night.

Goals by Gonzalo Higuain (57th) and Juan Cuadrado (66th) saw them turn the tables on Benevento, who went ahead through Amato Ciciretti in the 19th minute.

With the win, Juventus moved up to second on the table, one point behind leaders Napoli who drew 0-0 at Chievo.

Inter Milan dropped to third after a 1-1 draw with Torino at home. - WIRE SERVICES

OTHER RESULTS: