Juventus secure first trophy of treble bid

Dani Alves anwd Leonardo Bonucci struck one apiece as treble-chasing Juventus secured a record third successive Italian Cup with a 2-0 victory over Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Juventus, who won a league and Cup double the past two seasons, can clinch a record sixth consecutive Serie A title - and a record third double - with victory at home to Crotone on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's men also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final in Cardiff next month and, on this showing, the Spanish giants will have cause for concern.

Days after seeing their title celebrations put on hold at the Stadio Olimpico following a 3-1 defeat by Lazio's city rivals Roma, Juventus were back to their formidable best.

And Allegri said he expects more of the same on Sunday.

"This win has given us a boost for Sunday. We absolutely have to wrap up the championship," said Allegri.

"The lads delivered a great technical and defensive performance that has more than made up for last week against Roma."

Bonucci said: "Sunday is another final for us.

"We have to secure our second objective of the season, then we'll all start looking to Cardiff."

Lazio, whose last trophy came from their 2013 Cup triumph, had hoped to emulate Roma by sending Juventus back to Turin with their tails between their legs.

But, despite a battling display by Simone Inzaghi's men, Lazio spurned their few chances, and were outplayed by the slick, passing play inspired by Argentinian playmaker Paulo Dybala.

Inzaghi refused to fault his players, saying: "There's some bitterness, but we came up against a top Juve side.

"I'm sorry we haven't given joy to the fans and the players, but we have to look positively at our season.

"We've qualified for the Europa League with three games to spare and, apart from that, reaching the final is the best thing we've done this season."