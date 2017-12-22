Juventus set up Turin Derby cup clash

Paulo Dybala and Gonzalo Higuain helped holders Juventus book an Italian Cup quarter-final derby clash with Torino after a 2-0 win over Genoa yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Dybala returned to goalscoring form after being benched for consecutive games by coach Massimiliano Allegri, breaking the deadlock just before half-time and setting up fellow Argentinian Higuain for the second on 76 minutes.

"These games can be traps, but the important thing was to qualify," said Higuain, who came on as a late substitute for Douglas Costa.

"I'm happy to have scored and I'm happy for Dybala. He started strong and when he didn't score for a few games, it is normal that there is criticism, but it was too much. I hope he can regain his form with this goal."

Juventus host Torino on Jan 3 after their city rivals earlier eliminated nine-time winners Roma, as goals in either half from Lorenzo de Silvestri and Simone Edera sealed a 2-1 win.