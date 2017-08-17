Juventus swoop for PSG's Matuidi
France midfielder Blaise Matuidi is on the verge of signing for Juventus, who have agreed to pay Paris St Germain 20 million euros (S$32m) plus bonuses, according to reports yesterday.
The 30-year-old, who won four consecutive league titles with PSG, was expected to undergo a medical yesterday.
If confirmed, Matuidi would become Juventus' ninth signing of the season alongside the likes of Douglas Costa, Mattia Di Sciglio, Federico Bernardeschi and goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny. - AFP