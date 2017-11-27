Kaka in talks to play in China
Brazilian star Kaka is in talks with Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng about prolonging his career with a move to the Chinese Super League, reported Italian and Chinese media.
The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and AC Milan attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Orlando City last month.
Kaka, who was a part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning side, was linked with a move to the boardroom of AC Milan, where he has remained a popular figure from his playing days.
But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport and state media in China said he could extend his playing career by a year at Guizhou.
The club are managed by Spaniard Gregorio Manzano and finished eighth in the recently concluded season after gaining promotion in 2016.
Guizhou City News said that no contract had been signed yet, but added that Kaka and the club "had a good conversation". - AFP
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now