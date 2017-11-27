Kaka in talks to play in China

Brazilian star Kaka is in talks with Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng about prolonging his career with a move to the Chinese Super League, reported Italian and Chinese media.

The 35-year-old former Real Madrid and AC Milan attacking midfielder is a free agent after leaving Orlando City last month.

Kaka, who was a part of Brazil's 2002 World Cup-winning side, was linked with a move to the boardroom of AC Milan, where he has remained a popular figure from his playing days.

But Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport and state media in China said he could extend his playing career by a year at Guizhou.

The club are managed by Spaniard Gregorio Manzano and finished eighth in the recently concluded season after gaining promotion in 2016.